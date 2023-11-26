Raucous ‘Pro-Palestine’ Protests Are Killing NYC’s Recovery

’Tis the season — for constant eruptions of disruption.

As the tourist-dependent holiday season gets under way, New York is ill-prepared for a repeat of George Floyd summer, winter edition.

Agitated bands of people, having failed to radicalize the common man via the political process, are determined to crash our parades, shopping excursions and sightseeing through not-so-peaceful “peaceful protest.”

The long Thanksgiving weekend was a preview of the next month, absent a change in strategy.

On the holiday, nearly three dozen people halted the Macy’s parade, gluing themselves in front of hapless Grimace to demand a “free Palestine.”

Friday, thousands of disrupters took over Washington Square Park, with a few hundred marching north to block streets and sidewalks near Macy’s.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images