Radicals Are at the Door

The Democratic Socialists of America come closer to power

The Democratic Socialists of America are ascendant, poised to remake the Democratic Party in their image. To hear Democratic politicians and major media outlets like the New York Times tell it, all the DSA wants is for America to be more like Norway: safe, egalitarian, and governed by an overweening yet benevolent state. America under the DSA would certainly resemble Norway -- if Norway’s leaders loathed their own country, were committed to undermining its interests, and actively supported a global anti-Norwegian movement.

The slightest bit of digging into the DSA’s leadership, communications, publications, and activities reveals that the DSA is nothing ...

Tal Fortgang is an adjunct fellow at the Manhattan Institute. He was a 2023 Sapir Fellow

Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images