Protecting Humanness from AI

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It is instructive that Pope Leo’s first statement raises concerns about artificial intelligence.

rtificial intelligence first sparked the public’s imagination because it was so good at so many things. It could analyze mountains of data, instantly summarize tomes, draft legal briefs, and edit articles.

But it then spread like wildfire because there were no firebreaks. Who could argue against a technology that promised to make staggering advancements in science, dramatically reduce labor costs, automate arduous tasks, and help stressed-out parents, anxious students, and time-strapped professionals get stuff done?

It’s not that no one had misgivings. Teachers have quietly worried that students aren’t doing their own reading or writing anymore. Lots of workers have wondered what will ...

Continue reading the entire piece here at National Review (paywall)

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Andy Smarick is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow him on Twitter here.