Progressives’ Radical Dream Policies Don’t Even Exist

Unserious skeleton bills like “Medicare for All” imagine a fantasy America of massive government entitlements, but lack even the pretense of specifics.

For several decades, the progressive economic agenda has centered around enacting single-payer health care (often dubbed “Medicare For All”). Progressive candidates, think tanks, lobbying organizations, and grassroots activists have campaigned, organized, and rallied for it.

Thus, the failure of single-payer to gain broader traction has been blamed on corporate greed, right-wing billionaires, public ignorance, and a corrupt political system.

But there is a more basic reason single-payer has not come close to enactment: No implementable legislative proposal even exists.

