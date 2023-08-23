Progressives’ Radical Dream Policies Don’t Even Exist
Unserious skeleton bills like “Medicare for All” imagine a fantasy America of massive government entitlements, but lack even the pretense of specifics.
For several decades, the progressive economic agenda has centered around enacting single-payer health care (often dubbed “Medicare For All”). Progressive candidates, think tanks, lobbying organizations, and grassroots activists have campaigned, organized, and rallied for it.
Thus, the failure of single-payer to gain broader traction has been blamed on corporate greed, right-wing billionaires, public ignorance, and a corrupt political system.
But there is a more basic reason single-payer has not come close to enactment: No implementable legislative proposal even exists.
Continue reading the entire piece here at The Daily Beast (paywall)
______________________
Brian M. Riedl is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow him on Twitter here.
Photo by MarianVejcik/iStock