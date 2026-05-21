Progressive Policies Derailing Planes, Trains, and Automobiles

Good morning:

This week, City Journal investigative reporters took to the streets of Los Angeles to hear the origin stories of homeless people living in Hollywood, Venice, and Skid Row. Two-thirds of them, it turned out, come from somewhere other than the City of Angels. Like everyone, the homeless respond to incentives. The people Christopher F. Rufo and Kenneth Schrupp interviewed “flock to places where it is easy to camp, do drugs, and commit crimes, and where the government provides housing, benefits, and drug paraphernalia,” they wrote. If Los Angeles officials want to solve their city’s homelessness crisis, the incentives and benefits that have turned many streets into open-air homeless encampments will have to change.

In New York City, Department of Transportation officials are pushing a different set of incentives and penalties on their streets. Major arteries and side streets are set to be “narrowed, rerouted, or stripped of lanes” to reduce the number of cars on the road, writes Wai Wah Chin in the New York Post. This policy change is happening over the objections of firefighters, who point out that narrowed lanes can slow the response of emergency vehicles, and over the protests of residents, who argued additional bike lanes in their neighborhoods will eliminate the curbs senior citizens rely on for mobility and independence. Increasingly, DOT policies seem driven by ideological opposition to cars rather than a reasoned weighing of tradeoffs and transportation methods.

Similarly, objections to the Spirit Airlines’s planned merger with JetBlue had more to do with reflexive opposition to corporate mergers than a thoughtful approach to affordability in the airline industry. As Jarrett Dieterle writes in the Daily Wire, a stronger Spirit Airlines would have taken market share from the four major airlines and pushed overall costs for consumers down. Instead, Spirit Airlines has collapsed, tens of thousands of passengers lost their flights, and 17,000 people are out of a job.

There is good news in the Long Island Rail Road strike, however. A work stoppage on the nation’s busiest transit system could have been disastrous, writes Ken Girardin in City Journal. But New York Governor Kathy Hochul did well to call the strike “reckless” and immediately stress the facts, the stakes, and the public’s interest in seeing a settlement that favored LIRR’s management rather than its union. Though full details of the new agreement are not yet released, Girardin shows how the governor seems to have avoided a much worse outcome for New Yorkers.

Finally, in a new paper for the Manhattan Institute, Alex Adams of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows that “regulatory dark matter”—the technically nonbinding guidance and instructions that nevertheless are extremely influential in the running of a government agency—thrives when no one is paying attention to it. Adams uses his experience at his agency to show that regulations can be tamed. His paper is a guide for other administration officials to clear out the accumulated debris and detritus weighing down their agencies.

Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director