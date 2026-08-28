Press Freedom, DEI, and the Response to Cambridge’s Jason Arday Controversy

British academia is using Arday’s suicide to justify more DEI training as necessary within a “racist” society.

It was never going to end well. Jason Arday, the University of Cambridge’s “youngest-ever black professor,” was found dead, apparently by his own hand, on August 14. News of his death, at just 41, came after weeks of public speculation that began with claims that his academic work had been plagiarized before rapidly morphing into a broader investigation into the rigor of his scholarship and the quality of his teaching, as well as his claims of achieving almost superhuman athletic feats while overcoming seemingly insurmountable developmental and health obstacles.

Many on the woke Left are determined to set these criticisms aside and exonerate Arday. Mass vigils, reminiscent of the Black Lives Matter protests that swept the globe in 2020, have taken place in London. Universities and academic organizations have issued statements of condolence, with some promising to do even more to root out racism. Following the 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, scrutiny turned to police behavior. In the wake of Arday’s demise, some are pointing the finger at journalists. Arday’s supporters claim that he was “lynched” by a “media running on monetised hate and cruelty.”

Continue reading the entire piece here at Daily Wire

______________________

Joanna Williams is the author of How Woke Won: The Elitist Movement that Threatens Democracy, Tolerance and Reason. She writes at Cieo.