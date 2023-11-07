President Chaos Not Likely to See Second Term

Biden is in trouble with voters as he looks ahead to next year’s election

Many Americans heaved a sigh of relief in 2020 when Joseph Biden won the presidential election, thus ending four years of drama, investigations, and scandals during the Trump presidency. Biden, they thought, would restore a degree of calm and stability after the upheavals of the Trump years.

Think again. Those voters are beginning to look back with nostalgia on the peace and prosperity that prevailed during the years Trump was in the White House.

After three years of Biden’s presidency, the world is on fire with wars raging in Europe and the Middle East and China plotting to take advantage of the situation, while inflation, federal debt, rising crime, and a porous southern border are turning the United States into a third world country. Americans voted for calm in 2020 but got disorder instead. Sadly, things are unlikely to improve over the next year under the direction of President Chaos.

James Piereson is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images