Policy Recommendations to Reform and Strengthen American Public Higher Education

This Manhattan Institute publication series aims to help inform those working to improve public institutions of higher education from the inside. This primarily includes members of governing boards (like trustees and regents), but also campus administrators, legislators, governors, and more. These governing boards not only choose presidents and chancellors, they also set important policies and oversee an array of practices.

Public colleges and universities are invaluable American institutions; these reports will help officials reform and strengthen them.

Photo: Derek Slagle / Moment via Getty Images