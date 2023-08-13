Parents, Beware: NYC Specialized High Schools Are Coming under Attack Again

State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt and Assemblyman William Colton (D-Brooklyn) are calling on parents to prepare to mobilize as the Specialized High Schools Admissions Test is under attack yet again.

In a recent op-ed, Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, Brooklyn Democratic Party chair, proposed to eliminate the SHSAT as the sole admission criterion for the city’s specialized high schools because standardized tests are, she wrote, racist.

Of course, standardized tests are not racist. They are objective and anonymously scored.

And as for content, most blacks at least get to take them in their native language, whereas many Asians learned English just recently and lack cultural familiarity about America — yet outperform whites and blacks in math and verbal sections.

______________________

Wai Wah Chin is the founding president of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York.

Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images