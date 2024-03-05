Over the Garden Wall

On the compartmentalization of evil & The Zone of Interest.

Some years ago, I visited a learned antiquarian bookseller of my acquaintance. He had the largest collection of classical-music CD s that I have ever seen, and when I arrived he was playing an exquisite performance of the Winterreise, both sensitive and moving. It was obviously a recording of a live performance, for one could hear in the background the faint shuffling and suppressed coughing of an audience.

“What performance is it?” I asked.

“Berlin,” he replied. “1943.”

Berlin, 1943: refinement, sensitivity, and powers of discrimination in the year of Stalingrad and the Final Solution, in the capital city of a political regime so vicious and brutal that it has remained the gold standard of human evil, so to speak, ever since.

