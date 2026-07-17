Oregon Is Pumping Children Full of Hormones

The state pushes teens toward ‘transgender-related diagnoses’ and dangerous treatments.

If you live in Oregon and your child is confused about her sex, the state is ready to medicate her and perhaps even put her under the knife. The Beaver State has become a national leader in providing life-altering hormones to minors.

According to a new study published in Research Connections, at age 17, roughly 1 in every 240 girls and 1 in every 630 boys in Oregon received cross-sex hormones for “gender dysphoria” between 2016 and 2023. These figures are triple and double the national average for girls and boys, respectively. For younger children the disparity is even greater: Cross-sex hormone use in the study was four to five times the national rate among 14- and 15-year-olds, and puberty-blocker use was more than five times the national rate at age 14.

Oregon classifies hormones and surgery as “medically necessary” treatments for gender dysphoria, which the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders defines as a mismatch between one’s sex and one’s subjective perception of “gender,” accompanied by distress or difficulty functioning.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The Wall Street Journal (paywall)

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Leor Sapir is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Paul Terdal is a Portland-based management consultant and a visiting fellow with Do No Harm.