Open US University Doors to More of China’s Students — If They Love America

Some of President Donald Trump’s fiercest supporters howled last month when he casually mentioned plans to bring 600,000 Chinese students to America’s colleges and universities.

The shockingly high number — more than double the current tally — got online influencers raging that Beijing would send us spies and shut Americans out of higher education.

But while Trump might have been wrong about the planned total, he’s right about the policy.

America benefits enormously from attracting the world’s brightest young people — and should make it easier for talented international students to come here and, critically, to stay.

After the firestorm, the White House clarified that Trump’s 600,000 figure was “two years’ worth of visas,” but that isn’t exactly right either.

Daniel Di Martino is a graduate fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a Ph.D. student in economics at Columbia University, and the founder of the Dissident Project, a speakers’ bureau for young immigrants from socialist countries.

Photo by Osaka Wayne Studios/Getty Images