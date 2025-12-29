NY’s City Council Members Are Just Begging for Blackouts

On Dec. 18, two government bodies — one in Albany, the other in Manhattan — were both holding votes related to New York City’s looming electricity shortage.

Unfortunately, one was actively trying to make it worse.

The City Council that day passed Introduction 994, which, beginning in 2030, will require every private landlord, upon a tenant’s request, to install air conditioning in at least one room.

Mayor Eric Adams hasn’t yet indicated whether he’ll sign or veto the bill before he leaves office this week.

About 9% of New York City homes lack AC — and while excessive heat indeed carries negative health effects, the council’s vote paid short shrift to the question of how the city can power a few hundred thousand additional cooling units during the hottest days of the year.

A “reasonable worst-case” estimate by city officials warning that the measure could push up electricity demand by hundreds of megawatts — the output of a medium-sized power plant — got little attention.

Council members saw the concentration of un-air-conditioned units in particular pockets of the city as justification for their vote, rather than a cause for concern about its effect on the grid’s reliability.

______________________

Ken Girardin is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute

Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images