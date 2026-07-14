NYC’s Socialist Movement Forcing Millionaires to Flee the State — Leaving Mamdani, DSA in a Bind

Americans are some of the most mobile people on Earth: They move homes about three times more often than ­Europeans.

As a recent report shows, that mobility is a problem for New York’s rising socialist movement.

A new Citizens Budget Committee report found that New York’s share of millionaires, those earning more than a million dollars a year, declined more than any other state since 2010.

The state went from having 12.7% of all millionaires in the nation to 8.7%.

Worse yet, in the more recent years, the state’s highest earners have been leaving much faster than its lowest earners.

The flight of the millionaires leaves the rising Democratic Socialists of America movement, and Mayor Mamdani in particular, in a bind.

On one hand, DSA campaigns have centered around attacking the millionaires and billionaires whom they claim are squeezing working citizens.

On the other, the DSA needs those same people to pay exorbitant taxes to fund their social programs.

Mamdani in his campaign wanted to raise taxes on millionaires by 2%.

The New York City DSA’s chapter suggests the state should raise taxes on those making over $300,000 a year and on capital gains and inheritances as well.

Continue reading the entire piece at the New York Post

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Judge Glock is the director of research and a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor at City Journal.