NYC Subway Dragging Death Reveals a Hidden Danger That Puts Every Rider at Risk

Gov. Kathy Hochul still can’t protect New Yorkers from subway violence, as last week’s unprovoked knifing murder on a Queens J train reminded us.

And crime is magnifying another peril: the risk that a train will run you over.

To address both risks, Hochul should direct the state-run Metropolitan Transportation Authority to update union work rules and make everyone safer.

Last week, with no warning, an “emotionally disturbed” person repeatedly stabbed construction worker Mesias Lojano as the train both were riding neared Woodhaven Blvd.

Lojano, 59, was the subway system’s sixth murder victim of the year.

From 1997 to 2019, the decades before Albany implemented criminal justice “reforms,” New York City experienced an average of two transit murders each year.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

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Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a contributing editor of City Journal, and a contributing opinion writer at the New York Times.