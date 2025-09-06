NYC Public Schools Are Focused on Ideology — and Failing Kids

It’s back-to-school time in New York City, but the Department of Education isn’t ready.

As the DOE faces the new academic year, let’s bring out its latest report card to see where it can keep up the good work and where it must do better.

Unfortunately, what needs improvement far exceeds the positives to maintain.

New York City’s most recent National Assessment of Educational Progress results, “The Nation’s Report Card,” shows 71% of our eighth-graders fail grade-level proficiency in reading, and 77% fail in math — in other words, the vast majority of our kids fell off the minimum literacy and numeracy tracks by eighth grade.

That’s more than a failing report card. It’s a scandal.

But even a failing student can — with hard work — become a (non-grade-inflated) C student. How about our DOE?

The usual quarters always blame insufficient funding, and with Democratic politicians in the teachers union’s pocket, taxpayers will lose again, despite a budget that exceeds $41 billion for maybe 815,000 students, spending more per student than almost anywhere else in the world again, without the results to match — again.

Wai Wah Chin is the founding president of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York.

Photo by Trevor Williams/Getty Images