New York City’s fight with Amazon has nothing to do with workers: It’s about using the labor movement to advance a communist agenda — at New Yorkers’ expense.

City Council member Tiffany Cabán, who’s sponsoring the so-called Delivery Protection Act, misleadingly claimed last week that “all the bill does is require Amazon . . . to pay a $500 licensing fee every other year.”

Baloney: She left out that the bill would ban the subcontracting of last-mile deliveries — in an effort to smooth the collective unionization of city delivery workers.

Cabán knows this: Her office worked directly with the Teamsters-affiliated Amazon Labor Union to craft the legislation.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

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Josh Appel is a policy analyst at Manhattan Institute, focusing on quality-of-life issues, countering radical ideologies, and strengthening the cultural and moral foundations of American life. Adam Lehodey is an investigative reporter at Manhattan Institute, focused on questions of governance, economics and culture in New York City.