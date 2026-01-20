NY Spends More for Medicaid than Any State in Hochul’s Budget

“Budget” likely isn’t the best word for describing the spending plan New York Gov. Kathy Hochul put forward Tuesday.

Yes, that’s the word used in the state Constitution to describe the package of appropriations and laws the governor must present each year.

But “budgets” are what families use to prioritize how they spend their income — an exercise in constant scrutiny, asking whether the cost of an expense is, first, accurate and if so, necessary.

It involves evaluating tradeoffs, hunting constantly for efficiencies and weighing the prudence of spending versus saving.

But New York doesn’t “budget” in any readily recognized or responsible way.

Ken Girardin is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute

Photo by Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty Images