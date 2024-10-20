NY Prop 1’s Flaws Reflect Hochul’s and State Democrats’ Failures

Gov. Hochul has invested her legacy in “Prop One” — colloquially known as the “Equal Rights Amendment” — on the Election Day ballot in two weeks.

It’s fitting, because Prop One sums up both Hochul’s administration and the direction of New York’s Democratic Party over the past decade.

Because it is so ideologically confused, the Empire State’s ruling party must hide behind something that’s popular to pass all sorts of other things that aren’t popular, or even practicable.

What is Prop One? Hochul says it’s about abortion rights: “By voting yes …, we can enshrine abortion rights in our state Constitution, protecting them from the ultra-conservative state legislators, members of Congress, justices and presidential hopefuls who want to dismantle those freedoms,” she wrote this week.

So voters naturally expect to enter the voting booth to decide “yes” or “no” on a straightforward question about abortion.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images