Now It’s Free Cash: Hochul and Adams’ Never-Ending Migrant-Money Spigot

Another week, another migrant-mismanagement bombshell: Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adams have been quietly handing out cash to thousands of migrants for nine months.

The governor and mayor have learned nothing from the mess they’ve made.

The federal government, which funds most cash-welfare benefits, prohibits “asylum seekers” from collecting such benefits, which pay $336 for a mother with two children and $252 for two adults (along with even more in shelter and energy subsidies).

But New York has its own state- and local-funded parallel “safety net assistance” program for those not eligible for federal welfare: people who have exceeded the federal five-year welfare time limit and singles without children.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images