Nikole Hannah-Jones Ignores Who Failed Her Daughter — the Teachers Union

Nikole Hannah-Jones sent her daughter to a failing public school despite being a multimillionaire to make a point: That she’s not a hypocrite who sends her children to private school like other school-choice opponents.

Now Hannah-Jones has some regrets.

She’s seen firsthand how New York’s public school system exists to employ teachers — and educating students is an afterthought.

By her own account, a third-grade teacher missed so many days that Najya was parked in kindergarten classrooms to “work on her own.”

In fourth grade, her teachers reported Najya was below grade level in every subject, yet when her parents asked to see her graded work, none of it had been marked.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

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Daniel Di Martino is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute, where his research focuses on immigration, selection, assimilation, and highly skilled immigration.