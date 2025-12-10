Nick Fuentes Unwittingly Revealed the Trick to His Fame. It Will Be His Undoing

In an interview with Piers Morgan, the hard-right commentator contradicted himself several times on racism, sexism and the Holocaust. It’s an act he can’t keep up

On Monday, the hard-right political commentator Nick Fuentes appeared on Piers Morgan’s YouTube programme Uncensored. Introducing Fuentes, Morgan told his viewers: “The reason you’re hearing about him is because he’s popular.”

That’s an understatement. Over the past several months, culminating in an explosive interview with Tucker Carlson in November, Fuentes has become one of the most visible figures in the online right. He has more than a million followers on X and a devoted audience of young men — nicknamed Groypers — who parrot his racist, antisemitic and misogynistic ideas, interspersed with rhetoric about “traditional values”.

Carlson pulled punches during his interview with Fuentes, and was rightly criticised for it — so Morgan vowed to press him harder. During the conversation, which has already been viewed more than two million times on YouTube, Fuentes openly embraced his racist and misogynistic beliefs, while playing coy about his antisemitism in ways familiar to anyone who has followed his rise.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The Times

______________________

Rob Henderson is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal. He has a PhD in psychology from the University of Cambridge and is the best-selling author of “Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class.”

Photo by Cris Canton/Getty Images