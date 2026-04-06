New York State’s April 1 Budget Deadline Is Creating Major Trouble for Albany

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On the last Friday of February, state officials met in Albany for their annual ritual: adopting an economic and tax-receipt forecast to use for budget negotiations the following month.

But the pols and finance geeks who assembled for this subdued and uncommonly apolitical event were missing a key piece of information.

They had no idea the United States was hours away from war — and with it, oddly enough, a rare opportunity to make Albany a little less dysfunctional.

The last four weeks have seen the destruction of Iran’s ability to threaten its neighbors and the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Global financial markets are in turmoil.

Fuel prices have surged — along with the risk of inflation.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

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John Ketcham is a legal policy fellow and director of Cities at the Manhattan Institute. Ken Girardin is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute.