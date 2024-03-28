New York Lefties Take Aim at Crime’s Causes — without Realizing They’re the Problem

New York City was shaken Monday by the shooting death of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, 31, during a car stop in Far Rockaway, Queens.

Diller reportedly sensed something was off about the Kia illegally parked, blocking a bus stop, and approached.

After Diller repeatedly asked Guy Rivera, 34, to step out of the passenger seat, Rivera allegedly shot the officer through the door, fatally hitting him below his bulletproof vest.

Known as a selfless, already-decorated public servant, Diller lived on Long Island with his young bride and 1-year-old son. His cold-blooded murder resonated with New Yorkers’ growing personal fears of crime and lawlessness.

Hannah Meyers is director of the policing and public safety initiative at the Manhattan Institute. Adapted from City Journal online.

Photo by Jack Berman/Getty Images