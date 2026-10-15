New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Win for School Choice

Good morning:

Good news came out of New York State recently: Governor Kathy Hochul decided to opt in to a federal scholarship tax credit program that allows New Yorkers to make tax-deductible contributions to education scholarships that go directly to families. New York families can use the scholarships to send their school-aged children to private schools or supplement the education their children receive through additional tutoring or other resources.

Unfortunately, Hochul is only the second Democratic governor to choose to join the program. Taxpayers nationwide pay into the program, but only states with governors who choose to participate can receive the scholarship funding. Taxpayers should expect to receive quality goods and services for the taxes they pay, but Democratic-run states are leaving this funding on the table because it promotes school choice. Most families in New York and other states cannot afford to move simply to live in a better school district, and they usually cannot afford to pay private school tuition to escape failing or underperforming public schools.

Writing in City Journal, MI fellow Danyela Souza Egorov urges governors nationwide to demonstrate where their allegiances lie. Hochul had the good sense to reject teacher unions’ lobbying and embrace the tax credit program. “If Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, and New Jersey don’t opt in to the program,” Egorov writes, “New York will gladly take their donations and spend them on our neediest students.”

In addition to supportive state policies like the one Hochul just embraced, families need parents who will act as a bulwark against the storms of ideological “mental health” trends, including gender-affirming care. Too many parents are unaware that policies carried out during the Biden administration led to a radical transformation of the child welfare system. The administration, Joseph Figliolia writes in City Journal, “spearheaded an ambitious effort to inject gender ideology into child-protective systems nationwide.”

According to a 2024 foster-care rule, parents who do not affirm a child’s chosen gender identity are threatening the child’s safety and well-being. This policy spread across the system and undermined parental rights, procedural fairness, and the well-being of the very children the Biden administration purported to protect.

Fortunately, a new bill introduced in Congress would protect parents from allegations of abuse by establishing that raising a child in accordance with his or her biological sex does not constitute abuse. Crucially, the bill does not prevent a state from intervening in cases of genuine abuse. It’s a dose of common sense in an otherwise confused policy area, one that can protect parents and respond to confused children with the dignity they deserve.

Finally, MI scholars and staff Jesse Arm, Matthew Shor, and Karl Abramson conducted a poll of 1,000 likely California voters statewide and surveyed a separate sample of 449 likely voters in Los Angeles to gain a detailed look at both the statewide electorate and the electorate of one of the most populous cities in the United States. They found that although Democratic politicians demonstrate electoral strength, voters frequently depart from the state’s progressive reputation on specific policy proposals. On issues ranging from homelessness and public-sector unions to welfare administration, infrastructure, and taxation, voters clearly want reform and more effective governance. See the full poll results below.

There are many more highlights from our scholars in the newsletter below.

Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director

Manhattan Institute