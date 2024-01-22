New Wyoming Dig Shows Limits of China’s Export Controls

Instead of halting a rival’s economic activity, restrictions like China’s on gallium and America’s on chip designs might actually accelerate it.

Sheridan, Wyo., is about as far from Asia’s complex web of semiconductor supply chains as possible. Nestled at the foot of the state’s Bighorn Mountains, the town of about 30,000 residents is more often associated with cowboy chaps than with computer chips. That may change soon. A recent dig near Sheridan, conducted by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory, discovered deposits of gallium — a key semiconducting material.

Should the finding yield significant output, it would end a 35-year domestic gallium-production drought in the United States. It would also alleviate acute geo-economic concerns. In July, China, which produced 98 percent of the world’s raw gallium as of 2022, announced new export controls on the mineral, threatening an already imperiled global semiconductor supply chain.

Among other goods for which gallium is used, semiconductors are increasingly designed to exploit its impressive physical properties. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s leading advanced-chip maker, touts in its most recent annual report that its new gallium-based product “was widely adopted (in 2022) in power supplies for various consumer electronic devices featuring high power efficiency and small footprint.” U.S. Department of Energy researchers second TSMC’s optimism, stating that gallium will “allow power electronic components to be smaller, faster, more reliable, and more efficient than their silicon (Si)-based counterparts” and will “accelerate widespread use of electric vehicles and fuel cells.” By 2025, TSMC anticipates, yet more advanced gallium technology will be ready “to further support automotive applications.”

Continue reading the entire piece here at the National Review Online

______________________

Jordan McGillis is a Paulson Policy Analyst at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock