New Report: Thinking Again About Midtown South

New York, NY — Former NYC Department of City Planning official and Manhattan Institute senior fellow Eric Kober has released an analysis of the Midtown South Mixed-Use Plan, a zoning proposal aimed at increasing housing supply in four Midtown neighborhoods. While the plan seeks to modernize outdated zoning and encourage high-density residential development, Kober highlights economic and design challenges that may hinder its effectiveness.

The plan allows for Floor Area Ratios (FARs) of up to 18 in select areas, but its feasibility is uncertain due to Mandatory Inclusionary Housing (MIH) requirements and the limitations of applicable tax exemptions. Additionally, the proposal does not fully account for zoning lot mergers, which could result in taller and denser buildings than expected, or its overlap with historic districts. Kober also notes that the plan excludes the Special Midtown District, where high-rise residential development could be more effectively integrated with existing commercial uses.

To improve the plan’s viability, Kober recommends:

Restricting 18 FAR zoning to major corridors rather than entire districts.

Adjusting MIH requirements to align with financial realities under applicable tax exemptions.

Ensuring zoning changes do not conflict with historic preservation efforts or negatively impact existing residents.

Expanding zoning updates to the Special Midtown District to better integrate housing with commercial space.

While the Midtown South Mixed-Use Plan represents a major step in addressing NYC’s housing shortage, Kober’s analysis underscores the need for refinements to ensure its success.

