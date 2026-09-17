New Report: How New York City Can Use Artificial Intelligence to Improve Quality of Life

NEW YORK, NY – New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has repeatedly emphasized his desire for city government to work for the people of New York. Since taking office this past January, the mayor has faced a 13% increase in quality-of-life complaints from residents across the five boroughs, with transit-related calls increasing by 36%. While some political roadblocks require systemic overhauls or hefty financial commitments, many of New York City's most pressing quality-of-life concerns can be alleviated by leveraging artificial intelligence to analyze large amounts of existing city data in real time.

In a new report, Manhattan Institute policy analyst Josh Appel argues that implementing artificial intelligence across city government is the natural extension of preexisting data-driven city governance practices that have saved or improved the lives of millions of New Yorkers. Appel cites several examples where artificial intelligence can proactively effect positive change across the city, including:

Using pattern recognition to determine where speed cameras, red light cameras, and police patrols would be best served to curb reckless driving.

Understanding the relationship between permit information for large events, existing trash routes, trash overflow hotspots, weather patterns, and yearly trends to preemptively ensure proper trash collection.

Leveraging data on liquor licenses, 311 noise complaints, and rideshare congestion to determine likely nightlife-related disorder hotspots and allocate NYPD staff accordingly.

Appel specifically recommends that the city build its own AI system in-house rather than hiring outside contractors, since doing so would ensure that the model is customized to agencies' needs and protect the privacy of sensitive operations.

To read the full report, click here.