New Report: An Education Agenda for New York State

New York spends more on education than any other state, but student outcomes remain mediocre

NEW YORK, NY – New York has built one of the largest and most expensive public education systems in the country, but is the investment succeeding? In a new report, Manhattan Institute fellows Jennifer Weber, Ray Domanico, and Carolyn Gorman find that New York's high spending has not translated into strong student outcomes. Student performance remains in the middle of national rankings despite New York spending $34,300 per student, which is more than any other state and twice the national average. As for student results, just 31% of fourth- and eighth-grade students reached proficiency in reading, while 37% of fourth-graders and 26% of eighth-graders reached proficiency in math.



While spending rose, student performance over the last two decades has stagnated or declined across every major testing measure. The authors argue that New York’s high spending does not lead to better student results because the state does not measure what works or use evidence to guide decision making. Across areas including early education, teacher preparation, special education, mental health, and graduation requirements, the state has expanded programs and changed policies without adequately measuring their effectiveness. At the same time, a fragmented governance structure leaves no one directly accountable for statewide outcomes.



Weber, Domanico, and Gorman argue that New York should focus on three priorities: measure what works, follow the evidence, and fix the accountability system. Their recommendations include:

Establishing and publishing a statewide Educational Return on Investment framework;

Establishing universal early screening in reading and math;

Aligning teacher preparation with evidence-based instruction and expanding certification reciprocity;

Ensuring consistency and comparability as graduation standards change;

Lifting the charter school cap and permitting families to use the Federal Tax Credit Scholarship Program;

Requiring public reporting on special education and school-based mental health services;

Reforming the structure of educational governance.

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