New Policy Memo: An American Answer to China’s Open AI Models

Good morning:

Chinese labs currently dominate the world of open-weight AI. Developers and businesses download open-weight models—meaning the AI’s governing calculations are public and can be customized by users—because they are cheap and readily available. But this is a significant security and economic risk for the United States.

Independent testing of Beijing-accountable models like Qwen and DeepSeek find them easier to jailbreak and hijack than American models. Open releases from superior American labs, however, are voluntary and one-off. Even older versions of the AI models are not frequently offered to the public. Given this disadvantage, why should the U.S. Congress offer antitrust safe harbor to the American labs, as they are requesting?

In a new policy memo, MI scholars Arpit Gupta, Brandon Fuller, and Sean Speer propose a trade. American frontier labs want antitrust protection so they can cooperate against Chinese theft and model distillation. In exchange for that safe harbor, labs should be obligated to release open-weight models that compete with the Chinese offerings. They would be required to release these models on a predictable schedule and after independent testing. The proposal is both pro-security and pro-competition. I encourage you to review the full proposal below.

AI is also changing the threat environment online. Writing in City Journal, economic policy fellow Dario Marino describes how several government websites around the world recently went offline after the National Security Agency and its European and British counterparts warned of major vulnerabilities in PHP, the scripting language behind roughly 70 percent of websites. Marino warns that the firms most at risk of malicious cyber-attacks also underinvest in defending themselves. But it seems that the AI that can find and exploit security holes may be the same AI most helpful in preparing a patch.

Also in City Journal, senior fellow Charles Fain Lehman shows how Flock Safety’s automated license plate readers have saved children’s lives. His account begins with “Allie,” a 12-year-old from Woodruff, South Carolina, who was lured by a man she believed was a teenage boy. Investigators had no license plate to go on, but they could describe the car, and Flock’s database tracks vehicles by appearance, leading to the girl’s rescue. Lehman’s reporting provides a necessary counterargument critics who seek to ban these tools, a debate we’ve covered in this newsletter before.

In Bloomberg, senior fellow Allison Schrager takes on the broken economics of higher education—families pay a fortune for degrees that cannot be depended upon to have a payoff, and government lending creates significant distortions, especially for graduate degrees. Thanks to recent changes in policy and public opinion regarding higher education, Schrager writes that there is an opening for the private market to force students to weigh the risks and merits of the debts they are considering. Graduate school may get more expensive as a result, Schrager writes, but that may be a healthy development.

Finally, in a New York Post op-ed, MI’s John Ketcham and Sean Speer take Mayor Zohran Mamdani at his word when he describes quality of life concerns. The question of whether politics delivers “on the block where you live” is a fair standard by which to judge his administration, the authors write. From housing affordability to chronic absenteeism in New York City schools, Ketcham and Speer offer 50 solutions that New Yorkers can experience and appreciate, block by block.

Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director

Manhattan Institute