New Jersey Has Good Reason to Sue New York over Congestion Pricing

New Jersey sued New York last week to stop Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Manhattan congestion-pricing program, set for next year. New York’s response was to stonewall and mock. But telling neighbors to get lost isn’t good for the state’s post-2020 recovery.

Gov. Phil Murphy’s legal complaint is that New York violated federal law by not sufficiently studying congestion pricing’s impact on New Jersey.

Hochul responded, “Congestion pricing is going to happen.”

Mark Levine, Manhattan borough president, snarked that Jersey is hypocritical, as it has “among the highest tolls in the nation.”

______________________

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images