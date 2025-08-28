New Issue Brief: New York Regents’ “Equity Agenda” Threatens Student Achievement

NEW YORK, NY – New York spends more on education per student than any other state, at $36,293 per pupil. While this figure is nearly double the national average, student outcomes in the state remain mediocre, ranking slightly below the national average on the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress. In an ostensible attempt at reform last year, the New York State Board of Regents released a “Vision to Transform New York State Graduation Requirements.” Rather than strengthening student achievement, the "Vision" risks further reducing student learning, according to a new Manhattan Institute issue brief.

In the brief, Dr. Roberta Rubel Schaefer analyzes the Regents’ proposed reforms and finds that they will weaken academic rigor, diminish accountability, and leave students less prepared for higher education, the workforce, and civic participation.

The Regents’ reforms, rooted in the desire for "equity,” include: 1) adopting as their basis a new “Portrait of a Graduate”; 2) redefining academic credits so as to deemphasize traditional coursework; 3) eliminating Regents exams as graduation requirements; and 4) replacing multiple diploma types with a single statewide diploma.

Schaefer points out that these measures prioritize equal outcomes over individual student achievement, reduce the role of objective learning assessments, and risk fracturing students by emphasizing “cultural competency” rather than uniting them with an appreciation of America’s common culture. She recommends that the Board of Regents restore a focus on content-rich curricula, civic responsibility, and equal opportunity for learning grounded in high expectations for all students.

Click here to read the full issue brief.