New Issue Brief: A Reformation in Public Education

Families find new opportunities for educational success with the expansion of school choice

NEW YORK, NY – American public education is undergoing a seismic shift. As more states adopt universal school choice policies, the U.S. Supreme Court continues to define the constitutional rights and limitations of religious freedom and the civic obligations inherent in compulsory education. As families readjust to this new reality, especially in the wake of drastic learning loss due to the pandemic school closures, it’s worth evaluating the current state of play in the school choice movement. A new Manhattan Institute issue brief from senior fellow Ray Domanico offers a timely, comprehensive analysis of school choice policies in theory and practice.

Domanico traces recent advancements in school choice policy made possible by federal legal rulings and legislative expansions via state legislatures. For the legal developments, Domanico points to the three most pivotal Supreme Court cases that affect these educational policies: Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia, Inc. v. Comer (2017), Espinoza et al. v. Montana Department of Revenue (2020), and Carson v. Makin (2022). On the legislative side, eight states (Arizona, West Virginia, Iowa, Utah, Arkansas, Florida, Oklahoma, and Ohio) in the last two years either adopted universal school choice programs or expanded existing programs through Educational Savings Accounts (ESAs), which provide parents with public funds to purchase schooling or materials. Domanico discusses these relevant state laws, emphasizing that while federal attitudes toward school choice are important, most school choice policies are implemented at the state level.

In addition to describing these developments, Domanico explains the necessary features of school choice policies and suggests possible improvements. He covers: ​​​​

How to design and implement school choice policy via Educational Savings Accounts

How to keep schools accountable

How to offer diverse approaches to education so that each family may find the best option for their circumstances—including religious schools, selective schools for the academically advanced, classical education, and trade- and vocation-focused schooling

