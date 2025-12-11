New Issue Brief: A Constructive Land Use, Housing and Economic Development Agenda for Mayor Mamdani

NEW YORK, NY — New York City confronts a deepening housing shortage and stalled private-sector job growth: top concerns for Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani. A new issue brief by veteran city planner and Manhattan Institute senior fellow Eric Kober outlines pragmatic steps the new mayor could take to expand housing supply and revitalize the city’s economy.

Kober argues that New York’s housing crisis and stagnating economy are exacerbated by self-imposed constraints. Rent regulations have suppressed mobility. Restrictive zoning has limited new construction. Regulatory requirements have raised building costs. Consequently, the city faces a 1.4% rental vacancy rate and record-high market rents, even as businesses increasingly look beyond the city for expansion.

Kober recommends that the Mamdani administration:

Use newly expanded mayoral authority to rezone transit-rich areas for small and mid-scale housing;

Remove outdated off-street parking requirements for residential and commercial development;

Open underutilized industrial and commercial land for mixed-use redevelopment;

Press for state-level environmental review reform to reduce multi-year project delays;

Clarify Mandatory Inclusionary Housing waiver criteria and support legislation to create predictable standards for redeveloping antiquated rent-regulated buildings while compensating tenants.

Kober concludes that while New York will remain a highly regulated city, targeted reforms, when coupled with effective use of the mayor’s new zoning powers, could meaningfully expand housing options, improve affordability, and support long-term economic growth.

Click here to read the full issue brief.