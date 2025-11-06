New College Rankings Go Beyond the Traditionally ‘Elite’

Rankings from the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank, measure variables from campus freedom of speech and ideological diversity to financial return on investment.

As high school seniors ready their college applications, they’re right to wonder what they’re really signing up for.

Some colleges have given in to efforts to disinvite controversial speakers, proven unable to stop protesters from taking over campus buildings, or unnecessarily taken political positions as an institution. Others have taken kids’ money without preparing them for a decent career.

The new City Journal college rankings, published by the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank, shed light on these overlooked issues while providing a comprehensive ranking of 100 prominent American colleges. No school got anywhere close to a perfect score. But the top slot went to the University of Florida, which — thanks largely to recent reforms — stood out for its alumni network, its protections for student free speech, and its resistance to leftist diversity, equity, and inclusion measures.

Robert VerBruggen is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Kilito Chan/Getty Images