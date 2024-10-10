Mayor Adams Puts Taxpayers on the Hook for $1.6 Billion a Year on Migrants — Maybe Through 2029!

Mayor Adams’ prospects of winning a second term (or even finishing the first) are increasingly uncertain. But he’s trying to ensure that one big feature of his mayoralty stays in office, even if he doesn’t: billions of dollars in taxpayer money to put migrants up in hotels.

Gov. Hochul should step in to nix his latest contract bid, which could have border-crossers in hotel rooms until 2029.

Adams wanted this to be a good news week, migrant-wise. City Hall announced Wednesday that it will close the 3,000-capacity Randalls Island tent shelter, scene of two murders, by February.

He bragged that his policy of getting single adult migrants who stay there to move on after 30 or 60 days has been effective.

Plus, with the Biden administration belatedly tightening the border, the number of newcomers has shrunk for nearly four months.

Why, then, behind the scenes, is the Adams administration talking up the migrant “emergency” to sign yet another long-term contract for hotel shelter?

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images