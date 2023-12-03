Mayor Adams’ Hotel-for-Migrants Money Pit

Even as he slashes public services, Mayor Adams is ramping up spending on migrants: This year alone, city taxpayers will spend $4.3 billion to shelter and provide other services to recent arrivals, a 48% increase from the spring estimate.

But what are we getting for all this spending?

The city has finally, begrudgingly handed over its contract for the Roosevelt Hotel, after months of delay — and the document offers more questions than answers.

The Roosevelt Hotel, smack in Midtown, is Adams’ flagship migrant facility.

Open as a welcome center and shelter since May, it’s supposed to demonstrate how heroically the mayor is handling everything, even if President Biden won’t pick up the tab.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images