Matt Walsh’s Hilarious New Film Asks: ‘Am I Racist?’

His documentary exposes the DEI industry by letting practitioners discredit themselves.

Robin DiAngelo, author of the bestselling “White Fragility” and a leading authority on diversity, equity and inclusion, doesn’t want you to see “Am I Racist?,” a new documentary about the DEI industry. If you see it anyway, which I strongly recommend, you’ll understand her objections. You’ll also laugh a lot.

Before the film’s theatrical release last week, Ms. DiAngelo posted a statement on her website that accused the star, Daily Wire podcaster Matt Walsh, of promoting racism. But my guess is that her real objection to the movie is that it’s bad for business. Ms. DiAngelo has made a good living charging schools, government agencies and Fortune 500 companies tens of thousands of dollars to give speeches and host workshops on “antiracism.”

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for The Daily Wire