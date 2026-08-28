Mamdani’s Pandering Cries for Accused Killer Ignores the Real Crisis at Rikers Island

After a death on Rikers Island, Mayor Mamdani posted that he was sad about the “death of a New Yorker in city custody,” without mentioning whether he was also sad for the poor guy, Jose Miranda, whom this “New Yorker” had randomly sliced to death on camera.

Mamdani’s selective sadness was a craven pander to his empty-the-jails DSA base.

But it was also a willful misrepresentation of what’s happening at Rikers, and a distraction from his own responsibility.

As a candidate for mayor, Mamdani claimed people who died at Rikers were “killed.” But they weren’t killed. Statistics show most inmates deaths are due to medical episodes, suicides and drug overdoses.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The New York Post

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Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a contributing editor of City Journal, and a contributing opinion writer at the New York Times.