Mamdani’s Latest Freeze-the-Rent Machinations

Good morning:

One of Zohran Mamdani’s key campaign promises, and the marquee feature of his affordability agenda, was a four-year rent freeze for New York City’s 1 million rent-stabilized apartments.

As Manhattan Institute scholars have documented for months, Mamdani’s wish is checked by the fact that the independent Rent Guidelines Board determines rent increases on rent-stabilized units, not the mayor’s whimsy. Attempts by the mayor to make good on his freeze-the-rent pledge will draw a strong legal challenge. But, as MI’s director of Cities John Ketcham and adjunct fellow Christian Browne warn in a new column for the New York Post, Mamdani is testing out a new political pressure campaign to fulfill his promise.

Last week, Mayor Mamdani announced a new effort, Organize NYC, which would use the auspices of democratic participation to allow the mayor to do indirectly what he is not allowed to do directly.

Ketcham and Browne write that Organize NYC is “taken straight from the Democratic Socialists of America’s community organizing playbook” and explain the serious political, legal, and ethical questions Mamdani’s move raises. Find the full column below.

It isn’t only city officials who often have too light an appreciation for the rule of law. Two American intellectuals, play-acting as revolutionaries celebrating theft and normalizing political violence, sat down for an interview with the New York Times. Fellow Heather Mac Donald disassembles the interview for City Journal and warns that the riots and property destruction in the summer of 2020 were “only a warm-up to the current glamorization of law-breaking.”

Also in City Journal, investigative reporter Stu Smith documents the transformation of the Sunrise Movement, a former climate advocacy organization, into a group flirting with forms of protest that may expose Sunrise to potential criminal or civil action. From deliberately violating late-night noise ordinances to tactics pressuring hotels to cancel the reservations of ICE agents, Smith argues that these increasingly confrontational tactics are ripe for investigation.

In American K-12 public schools, education departments are spending historic amounts of money on fewer and fewer students and yielding disappointing results. In the Daily Wire, fellow Danyela Souza Egorov explains that although there are some bright spots in American education—the “Mississippi Miracle” for one—most states are not improving student outcomes and dedicate much of their funding to hiring more staff.

Finally, the Research team published a new issue brief by fellow Daniel Di Martino today, about the marriage gap between native-born Americans and immigrants to the United States. Over the last few decades, the U.S. marriage rate has been propped up by immigrants, but increasingly second-generation Americans and immigrants who arrive to the U.S. at young ages, assimilate to American marriage norms.

Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director