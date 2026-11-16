A day after a Brooklyn building collapse killed eight people, Mayor Zohran Mamdani vowed last week: “If there is anyone, or any entity, operating in this city that bears responsibility for what happened, we will hold them fully accountable.”

If? Mr. Mayor, you are accountable. Construction carnage is a systemic problem, because the system rewards corner-cutting. Fix that.

The mayor should have said: There are no construction accidents, only preventable negligence and recklessness.

Last fiscal year, eight people died in construction catastrophes.

Yes, the city made progress after 2008, a year when 25 people died, including in two crane crashes.

Deaths fell to an annual average of five between 2009 and 2014.

But they spiked into double digits during the first years of Bill de Blasio’s administration, and for the past five years, deaths have averaged seven annually.

Most victims — not all — are construction workers, including two of last week’s dead.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

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Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at Manhattan Institute, a contributing editor of City Journal, and a contributing opinion writer at the New York Times.