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Commentary By Santiago Vidal Calvo

Mamdani’s Claimed Triumph Over DoorDash ‘Corporate Greed’ Isn’t All It Seems

Economics, Governance New York, Labor

Photo by Jason Alpert-Wisnia / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images

New York Post September 28th, 2026
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Mayor Zohran Mamdani wants New Yorkers to think he got DoorDash, one of the country’s biggest food delivery companies, to pay a huge $131.5 million settlement to its workers at his command.  

“DoorDash underpaid more than 260,000 workers, and today we are getting that money back,” he boasted last week.   

Headlines aside, that’s hardly the full story.  

Yes, DoorDash made a mistake.  

That’s unacceptable: Gig-delivery workers deserve their earned wages, and the administration was right to ask for compensation and corrections.  

Yet that doesn’t mean $131.5 million was stolen from workers by a greedy delivery company, as Mamdani suggested Tuesday in a press conference complete with a giant prop check.  

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

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Santiago Vidal Calvo is a Cities policy analyst at the Manhattan Institute.

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