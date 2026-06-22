Mamdani’s Building a Machine — and Every Democrat May Soon Have to Kiss His Ring

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On Tuesday, New York City’s Democratic voters will decide whether Zohran Mamdani controls the future of their party.

With equal parts perfidy and chutzpah, Mamdani has broken with party leaders who supported his rapid rise in last year’s mayoral race to endorse three House candidates.

Three-decade incumbent Nydia Velázquez, esteemed by progressives and Hispanic voters alike, was the first member of Congress to endorse Mamdani last April.

“It’s just beautiful to have someone so authentic,” she gushed in July.

With Velázquez retiring from her NY-7 seat, she thought she could count on Mamdani to repay the favor for her chosen successor, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso — a union-backed progressive who isn’t part of the Democratic Socialists of America.

But Mamdani, authentic to himself, failed to follow through.

He’s backing Claire Valdez, a fellow member of the DSA, instead.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

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John Ketcham is a legal policy fellow and director of Cities at the Manhattan Institute.