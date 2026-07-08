Mamdani’s AC Warning Revealed That NY’s Power Grid Is in Big Trouble — and It’s a Problem He Helped Cause

As temperatures hit 100 degrees last week, New York City’s unconventional mayor did something pretty conventional: He urged people to use less electricity.

But when Mayor Zohran Mamdani urged residents to set their air conditioners to 78 degrees (a past practice of both Democrats and Republicans alike), he revealed something far more harmful than the heat index: how much Albany’s policies have driven New York City’s power grid to the point of collapse.

Several factors are at play every summer.

About 90% of homes today have air conditioning; as recently as the 1980s, most didn’t.

Portions of the electric system are extremely old by national standards, and the sheer physics of generating and distributing the appropriate voltage and amperage to every corner of such a dense and diverse cityscape borders on the miraculous.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

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Ken Girardin is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute.