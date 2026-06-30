Mamdani Is Socializing Housing in NYC, Costing Taxpayers Billions

You know Gotham is careening toward fiscal crisis when the city council’s problem with the socialist mayor is that Zohran K. Mamdani . . . is not socialist enough.

In negotiating his first city budget with supposedly moderate council Speaker Julie Menin, Mamdani resisted socializing thousands of existing private apartments.

But Lenin — er, Menin — won.

Tuesday, in their $125.8 billion deal, Mamdani and Menin agreed to expand an eight-year-old de Blasio-era housing program called City Fighting Homelessness and Eviction Prevention Supplement.

Under FHEPS, the city gives vouchers to people who are in a homeless shelter or who are at risk of being evicted from their apartment.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

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Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here. Nicole is the author of Movement: New York’s Long War to Take Back Its Streets from the Car, available now.