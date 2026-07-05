Mamdani Fancies Himself a Financial Whiz — He’s In for a NYC Budget Surprise Come January

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On Tuesday, Mayor Zohran Mamdani and City Council Speaker Julie Menin reached a record $125.8 billion budget deal for fiscal 2027 that began the following day.

The mayor boasted: “Socialists not only understand economics just as well as the capitalists who came before, but . . . we can solve their years of mismanagement through an embrace of our principles.”

Spare us the propaganda, Mr. Mayor. The city budget isn’t in great shape.

Lest anyone be fooled, Mamdani’s supposedly balanced budget rests on a series of one-time tricks that got him through this year — and won’t be available in the next.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

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John Ketcham is a legal policy fellow and director of Cities at the Manhattan Institute.