Mamdani Does Not Stand with Venezuelans — It Was Maduro and ‘Collectivism’ That Destroyed My Country

For years, Venezuela has been a grim testament to what happens when socialism takes over: broken hospitals, rampant crime, mass emigration, and the unpunished proliferation of drug trafficking through a regime that weaponizes misery against its own people and the world to profit and remain in power.

I know this because I lived it. I escaped a country hollowed out by socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro and his predecessor, Hugo Chávez.

When I woke up to the news that President Trump had ordered an operation that successfully captured Maduro and his criminal wife to face their existing indictment in the United States, I honestly couldn’t believe it.

I was shaking because of the happiness of the moment, one I had been waiting for my entire life.

My elation at Maduro’s capture by the United States is shared by the overwhelming majority of Venezuelans both inside and outside the country.

Daniel Di Martino is a graduate fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a Ph.D. student in economics at Columbia University, and the founder of the Dissident Project, a speakers’ bureau for young immigrants from socialist countries.

Photo by Jason Alpert-Wisnia / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images