Mamdani Charges Ahead With Another Careless Promise: Unfunded NYC 2-K

As Mayor Mamdani touts progress in expanding “free” childcare, the bills for his socialist ambitions keep growing.

He hasn’t come up with a plan to pay for it all — other than, of course, betting that Albany will let him hike taxes.

Look at childcare: The city’s pre-K and 3-K programs run partly through private providers who say the city pays them less than the work costs.

One Brooklyn preschool owner told Intelligencer this week that her last contract funded assistant teachers at $30,000, with no health insurance.

According to the city comptroller’s 2024 review, 90% of certified lead childcare teachers with master’s degrees and at least a year of experience earned less than Department of Education peers.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

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John Ketcham is a legal policy fellow and director of Cities at the Manhattan Institute. Liena Zagare is a legal policy fellow and director of Cities at the Manhattan Institute.