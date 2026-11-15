REVIEW: ‘The American Way of Killing: The Invention of an Epidemic’ by Malcolm Gladwell

Malcolm Gladwell, the king of airport-style nonfiction bestsellers for the past quarter-century, is back. In The American Way of Killing, he takes on America's notorious problem with gun violence.

Long after The Tipping Point, Gladwell hasn't lost his knack for highly digestible prose. At its best, The American Way of Killing is a gripping story about our struggles to contain homicide, populated with compelling characters and full of interesting tidbits.

At its worst, though, it can feel like Gladwell came up with a handful of murder- and gun-related topics he wanted to cover, and then simply picked at random which positions he'd take on them. He takes turns smacking around both the left and the right but too often leaves the reader tepidly unconvinced rather than impressed with his heterodoxy.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The Washington Free Beacon

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Robert VerBruggen is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, where he provides policy research, writes for City Journal, and contributes to special projects and initiatives in the president's office.