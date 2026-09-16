Mahmoud Khalil Is Suing Columbia in a Last-Ditch Effort To Get Protection From the System He Wants To Overthrow

Mahmoud Khalil, the Algerian citizen who has spent the better part of his four years in the United States participating in unlawful demonstrations at Columbia University, is suing everyone he can.

Facing imminent deportation for his role in Columbia University Apartheid Divest — the group that claims to be working toward the downfall of Western civilization — Khalil is showing some real nerve.

On Monday, he filed a lawsuit against Columbia and the dean of his master’s degree program, claiming they failed to protect him and his fellow window-smashers from discrimination and harassment.

It’s not the first time Khalil has sought protection under the laws of the constitutional system he advocates overthrowing.

In March 2025, Khalil sued Columbia and several federal lawmakers to stop the university from turning over students’ disciplinary records to Congress.

Had Congress seen that Columbia failed to expel anti-Israel fanatics who destroyed school property, trespassed, and falsely imprisoned custodial staff, the government might have concluded that universities weren’t taking discrimination against Israelis and Jews seriously.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The New York Post

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Tal Fortgang is a legal policy fellow at the Manhattan Institute. His interests include law, political theory, religion, ideology, and culture, and his popular writings have appeared in City Journal, Commentary, National Affairs, National Review, and other publications.